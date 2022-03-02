Scenes from Kharkiv post the deadly missile attack
Over a dozen of people have been killed and hundreds more wounded in rocket strikes by Russian forces in Kharkiv as it pressed on with its invasion in Ukraine. After their first talks since the war started failed to secure a breakthrough, Russia continued to target residential areas in Kharkiv and missiles fired on several residential buildings. Here we take a look at the aftermath pictures of Kharkiv that reveal the scale of destruction caused by the heavy shelling, missile and airstrikes.
Scenes from Kharkiv post the deadly missile attack Credit: AFP Photo
Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said in a post on Facebook: Kharkiv has just been massively fired upon by grads (rockets). Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded. Credit: AFP Photo
After their first talks since the war started failed to secure a breakthrough, Russia continued to target residential areas in Kharkiv and missiles fired on several residential buildings. Credit: AFP Photo
A view of the local city hall of Kharkiv which was destroyed in Russian troop shelling. Credit: AFP Photo
Medics stand outside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo
Over a dozen of people have been killed and hundreds more wounded in rocket strikes by Russian forces in Kharkiv as it pressed on with its invasion in Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Destruction at the central square following the shelling by the Russian forces in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
Ukrainian emergency service personnel carry a body of a victim out of the damaged City Hall building following shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
A man looks at the gutted remains of the military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov also said that Russian troops continue to shell the city and have begun to blow up the power substations. Credit: AP Photo
Smoke and flames billowing out of factory building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ukrainian emergency services urged locals to seek shelter as Russian forces carried a massive airstrike. Credit: AP Photo
More than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed during the invasion, Ukraine says, while more than half a million people have fled the country. Credit: AP Photo
eople look at the destroyed building in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo
A missile also hit the square in front of a regional government building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city and former capital as Russia's scaled its military operation in Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
A view of a school destroyed in the Russian attack, in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
