Schools shut, streets flooded as heavy rains paralyse Chennai again
Record rainfall was registered in Chennai and its suburbs on November 1. The downpour began overnight, leading to inundation in a string of localities in the city and on the outskirts. For the first time in three decades, Nungambakkam, a core city area recorded 8 cm in a single day, and suburban Red Hills 13 cm followed by 12 cm in Perambur, also in the city. The Tamil Nadu government has declared an Orange alert for seven districts and a holiday for schools and colleges.
- 1 /10
Schools shut, streets flooded as heavy rains paralyse Chennai again
- 2 /10
With northeast monsoon in full fury, the Tamil Nadu government has declared an Orange alert for seven districts and holiday for schools and colleges. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
The orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Villupuram and Vellore districts. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /10
Chennai and Tiruvallur have declared holidays for both schools and colleges; only schools are shut in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Villupuram, and Vellore districts. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
Since the northeast monsoon hit Tamil Nadu on October 29, rain has been lashing many parts of the state with the capital city Chennai and adjacent districts facing heavy to very heavy fall. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
The weathermen have predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Tamil Nadu till November 5 with thunder and lightning. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
People were evacuated from low-lying areas and relief centres have been opened at places with heavy to very heavy rain. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvanamallai districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
This picture shows people making way through a flooded street during a heavy monsoon rainfall. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Motorists make their way along a street amid a heavy monsoon rainfall in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 10 fun facts about King Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the 'Badshah' of Bollywood, is celebrating his 57th birthday on November 2. Take a look at some of the fun facts about your favourite star.
- 1 /11
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 10 fun facts about King Khan. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
- 2 /11
Shah Rukh Khan has done over two dozen cameos in his career. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Not many know that SRK’s debut film was ‘Dil Aashna Hai’, but due to the delay in the release of the film, ‘Deewana’ is considered to be his debut film. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
- 4 /11
Shah Rukh Khan has a phobia of riding horses. He also avoids eating ice cream. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
Shah Rukh Khan is one of few celebs to have been honoured with the equivalent of a knighthood in Malaysia. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
Shah Rukh Khan is superstitious about numbers and all the number plates of his vehicles read 555. He believes that it brings him good luck. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
- 7 /11
SRK, who had fallen in love with Gauri during the time he was living in Delhi, married Gauri Khan three times. SRK and Gauri registered themselves for a court marriage after which the couple had a 'nikah' on August 26, 1991, and decided to marry again according to Hindu tradition on October 25,1991. Credit: Instagram/gaurikhan
- 8 /11
Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor in Bollywood to have received three foreign doctorates from three universities. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
- 9 /11
Apart from acting, SRK has got good business skills. Before entering showbiz, Shah Rukh ran a restaurant in Delhi’s Daryaganj. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 10 /11
The world’s biggest skyscraper Burj Khalifa paid special tribute to SRK by displaying his visuals and wishes on his 55th birthday. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
- 11 /11
SRK came to Mumbai with a big dream and Rs 20 in his pocket and now he is among the richest actors in the world with a net worth estimated at around $600 million. Credit: Instagram/iamsrk
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, November 2, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
Police stand guard at the cordoned scene of the deadly Halloween crowd surge in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro with a Brazilian flag walks between trucks during a blockade on Castelo Branco highway, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Visitors walk along the pier of the 'Village de Saint-Malo', the starting point of the Route du Rhum solo sailing race, in Saint-Malo on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A man wearing an aquarium with goldfishes on his head walks among the pedestrians at the 'Village de Saint-Malo', the start point of the Route du Rhum solo sailing race, in Saint-Malo on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
US President Joe Biden waves while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
The match ball used in the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final football match between Argentina and England, played at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, is pictured during a photocall ahead of its auction, at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
People walk amid maple trees at Nishat Garden in Srinagar on November 1, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Top 10 countries with most prisoners in the World 2022
Here we take a look at the top 10 countries with the largest number of prisoners as of October 2022, according to World Prison Brief (WPB). The WPB is a database that provides information about prison systems throughout the world.
- 1 /11
Top 10 countries with most prisoners in the World 2022 Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 2 /11
Rank 10 | Iran - 1,89,000 prisoners. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
Rank 09 | Mexico - 2,29, 621 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
Rank 08 | Indonesia - 2,75, 518 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /11
Rank 07 | Thailand - 2,85, 572 prisoners. Credit: Pexels/RODNAE Productions
- 6 /11
Rank 06 | Turkey - 3,14, 502 prisoners. Credit: Pexels/Donald Tong
- 7 /11
Rank 05 | Russia - 4,68,237 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
Rank 04 | India - 5,54, 034 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
Rank 03 | Brazil - 8,35, 643 prisoners. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Rank 02 | United States - 16,75,400 prisoners. Credit: Pexels/RODNAE Productions
- 11 /11
Rank 01 | China - 16,90,000 prisoners. Credit: Pexels/Ron Lach
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Priyanka Chopra returns to India after 3 years; See Pics
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to India since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. This was her first trip to India in three years and she said she is looking forward to her first trip to India. She is in India to launch her own hair-care brand on November 4.
- 1 /6
Priyanka Chopra returns to India after 3 years; See Pics
- 2 /6
Global Icon Priyanka Chopra returned to India after almost three years since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Credit: Bollywoodflash
- 3 /6
Priyanka was seen in a blue shirt-styled co-ord set which she paired with white shoes. Credit: Bollywoodflash
- 4 /6
She was seen super excited and overwhelmed by the warm welcome at the airport. Credit: Bollywoodflash
- 5 /6
Priyanka happily greeted the paps and waved at them before leaving in her car. Credit: Bollywoodflash
- 6 /6
Priyanka Chopra is seen leaving the airport in Mumbai. Credit: Bollywoodflash