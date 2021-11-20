The longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium dazzled night skies around the world on November 19, in an event dubbed the 'Blood Moon' due to its red haze. Stunning views of the partial lunar eclipse was witnessed in parts of the United States, Asia and South America. The partial eclipse lasted nearly 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds and is the longest since February 18, 1440, according to NASA. Here are some pictures from the celestial event.