Spectacular photos of the longest partial lunar eclipse; See Pics
The longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium dazzled night skies around the world on November 19, in an event dubbed the 'Blood Moon' due to its red haze. Stunning views of the partial lunar eclipse was witnessed in parts of the United States, Asia and South America. The partial eclipse lasted nearly 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds and is the longest since February 18, 1440, according to NASA. Here are some pictures from the celestial event.
A shadow falls on the moon, as seen beside the world's tallest broadcasting tower Tokyo Skytree, during a partial lunar eclipse in Tokyo. Credit: Reuters Photo
A partial lunar eclipse dubbed the 'blood' moon is seen next to the antenna on top of One World Trade Center in New York City, New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
A partial lunar eclipse dubbed the 'blood moon' is seen next to the Gran Torre building in Santiago, Chile. Credit: Reuters Photo
A partial lunar eclipse dubbed the 'blood moon' is seen in Santiago, Chile. Credit: Reuters Photo
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse next to the One World Trade Center in New York. Credit: AFP Photo
A shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a partial lunar eclipse as seen from San Salvador, El Salvador. Credit: Reuters Photo
The Beaver 'blood' Moon partial lunar eclipse is seen above the Washington Monument in Washington, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
The moon shines though clouds as people sit inside a rocket ship-themed playground tower before a lunar eclipse in Torrance, California. Credit: AFP Photo
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse behind the One World Trade Center in New York. Credit: AFP Photo
The moon, with a partial lunar eclipse, is seen behind the Statue of Freedom, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Credit: AFP Photo
The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond the U.S. flag on top of a building in downtown Kansas City, US. Credit: AP Photo
Andhra Pradesh rains: Heavy downpour swamps Tirupati, Kadapa and other districts
Incessant rains of up to 20 cm lashed several districts in Andhra Pradesh. The heavy downpour has completely thrown life out of gear, leaving at least 30 people feared dead and over a dozen missing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over the phone and enquired about the situation and promised all help to the state.
Incessant rains of up to 20 cm lashed several districts in Andhra Pradesh. The heavy downpour has thrown the life completely out of gear leaving at least 30 people feared dead and over a dozen missing. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian Air Force, SDRF and Fire Services personnel are carrying out rescue operations in the flash floods areas. Credit: PTI Photo
Police personnel are seen evacuating residents of Puttaparthi Sai Nagar colony to safer areas. Credit: Twitter/@dineshakula
Swollen rivers and rivulets caused a huge deluge in the districts, cutting off roads at some places. In many places, roads turned into canals and swept vehicles away. In this photo, a bus is seen completely submerged in water. Credit: PTI Photo
The South Central Railway said 11 passenger and Express trains were cancelled, five partially cancelled and 27 diverted via other routes and one more rescheduled because of the deluge. Credit: PTI Photo
NDRF team evacuates the people stranded in the swollen Chitravathi river, near Veldurthi village in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
AP Police evacuate locals to safer areas in Andhra Pradesh. Credit: Twitter/@dineshakula
Police personnel are seen evacuating residents of Puttaparthi Sai Nagar colony to safer areas. Credit: Twitter/@dineshakula
Salma Hayek receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star; Check out pics!
Eternals star Salma Hayek Pinault has been honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in California. She became the 2,709th celebrity to get the coveted Star. Here are some glimpses from the unveiling ceremony.
Mexican and American actress and film producer, Salma Hayek is the latest celebrity to get a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California. Credit: AFP Photo
Salma’s Star was unveiled in a ceremony, which was attended by Chloe Zhao and Adam Sandler. Credit: AFP Photo
Mexican-US actress Salma Hayek reacts as her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star is unveiled in California. Credit: AFP Photo
The legendary star is the 2,709th celebrity to get the Star. Since 1961, the Walk of Fame is honouring stars for their remarkable contributions to cinema. Credit: AFP Photo
Elated by the recognition, Salma thanked her fans for their continuous support and thanked all who made her achievement possible. Credit: AFP Photo
Adam Sandler speaks as Salma Hayek looks on during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star unveiling ceremony in Hollywood, California. Hayek and Sandler worked together in the Grown Ups (2010) and its sequel in 2013. Credit: AFP Photo
Filmmaker Chloe Zhao addresses the audience during Salma Hayek's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star unveiling ceremony in Hollywood, California. Zhao directed Hayek in Marvel film Eternals (2021). Credit: AFP Photo
Salma Hayek, flanked by Chloe Zhao and Adam Sandler. Credit: AFP Photo
Salma Hayek speaks during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star unveiling ceremony in Hollywood, California. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, Nov 20: Best pics from around the world
Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will repeal the controversial farm laws, at the Singhu border farmers protest site near Delhi-Haryana border. Credit: Reuters Photo
US President Joe Biden pardons the turkey 'Peanut Butter' as Andrea Welp (R), turkey grower from Indiana, and Phil Seger, chairman of the National Turkey Federation, look on during the White House Thanksgiving turkey pardon in the Rose Garden of the White House. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators protest against the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
Models wearing clothes made from all kinds of garbage are pictured in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv as part of an event of called by the NGO Fashion Revolution to raise awareness on environmental issues. Credit: AFP Photo
Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces clash following a demonstration against settlements in the village of Beita in the occupied West Bank. Credit: AFP Photo
The city skyline is seen in the evening from the observation deck of Roppongi Hills in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
Migrants heading in a caravan to the US, ride on the back of a truck in El Arenal, Sayula de Aleman municipality, Veracruz state, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
Two panda cub twins named Fleur de Coton (R) and Petite Neige (L) at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France. - Kylian Mbappe and China's Zhang Jiaqi are the godparents of the panda cubs, named Yuandudu and Huanlili. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - November 20, 2021
Aries | Don't be too quick to react. Try to keep to yourself; Plan a move carefully. Major job changes or opportunities to get ahead professionally are apparent. For the single and the footloose, unexpected meetings and exciting friends. | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You finally open your eye to a situation which has been going on in your life .Mars heals a long broken friendship. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A great day for leisure and romance. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been going through a time of change , but a better perspective prevails. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You confront an issue that is hidden, or forgotten, from the past. Emotions are heightened today. Do not attach much importance to what you are being told. Avoid making any major decisions until tomorrow. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your judgement has not been at its best, you have tried to make decisions that may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Find a quiet spot where you can work diligently and stay out of the way. Don't overspend on luxury items. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Personal alterations will be in your best interest A new strategy will enhance your work. Your charm will attract members of the opposite sex today. | Lucky Colour: Primrose | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Secret affairs may cause complication today. Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Rewards for past good deeds will highlight your day. Follow through on something that you began a long time ago. You are very productive today. | Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange.| Lucky Numbers: 6 | Credit: Pixabay