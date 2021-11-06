Switching to a vegan diet? These cities have the most vegan options worldwide
In the wake of climate change, animal welfare, and health benefits, many people are switching to veganism. As the movement has gained more popularity now, many restaurants and supermarkets across the globe are expanding their options for vegans. Here’s a list of the most vegan-friendly cities in the world having the most number of vegan restaurants, according to Vegan Word.
Switching to a vegan diet? These cities have the most vegan options worldwide
Asian tourist hotspot Chiang Mai in Thailand has ranked top on the list with 30 vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
Following Chiang Mai, another tourist destination Ubud (Bali) has ranked second with as many as 19 vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: AFP File Photo
Phuket stands third with 13 vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: AFP File Photo
Israel’s Mediterranean coast city, Tel Aviv, ranks fourth with eight vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: Reuters File Photo
The Portuguese capital Lisbon ranks sixth with seven vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: Reuters Photo
United State’s Portland ranks fifth on the list with 7.5 vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: iStock Photo
One more European city on the list is Brighton, which has six vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants and ranks seventh. Credit: Reuters Photo
Another US city on the list is Salt Lake City, ranked eighth. It has five vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Covid-19 vaccine: US starts inoculating kids, teens. See pics
A girl celebrates after getting the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the US. Credit: Reuters Photo
A young boy reacts as he receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
A child receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax County Government Center in Annandale, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
A young boy reacts as he receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
A young girl is clicked receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
A health official administers the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination to a young girl at the Fairfax County Government Center in Annandale, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
A young girl rolls her sleeves while getting the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Fairfax County Government Center in Annandale, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
A young boy gets clicked as he receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
A child receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
Children wait after getting vaccinated at the Beaumont Health offices in Michigan, US. Credit: AFP Photo
A young girl receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
A child receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
A young girl receives her Covid-19 vaccination at South Main Public Health Center in US. Credit: AP Photo
A kid is clicked receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Cohen Children's Medical Center after vaccines were approved for children aged 5-11, in New York, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, November 6, 2021: Best pics from around the world
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite armed groups carry an injured man after clashes with security forces during a protest against the election results in Baghdad. Credit: Reuters photo
Young protesters take part in the Fridays For Future rally in Glasgow, Scotland. Credit: AFP Photo
An aerial view shows the remains of the submerged Gary Qasruka village abandoned 36 years ago, which have resurfaced following a large drop in water level of the Dohuk Dam due to drought, in the northern Iraqi city of Dohuk in the autonomous Kurdish region. Credit: AFP Photo
Alma Powell, wife of late former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, is escorted after a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington. Credit: Reuters photo
The sun sets over The Vittoriano Monument in Rome. Credit: AFP Photo
A monkey looks on during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on El Camaleon golf course. Credit: AFP Photo
The first image collected by Landsat 9 on October 31, 2021 and released by NASA, shows remote coastal islands and inlets of the Kimberly region of Western Australia. Credit: AFP Photo/NASA/Landsat 9
Today's Horoscope - November 6, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - November 5, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Don't be too quick to voice your opinion. Listen to others carefully. Not the day to be a pioneer. You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 6.
Taurus: The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. . You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A time when new projects can be started. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 5.
Leo: Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 8.
Virgo: Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 4.
Libra: You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 9.
Scorpio: You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 7.
Sagittarius: There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through Loved ones may need support. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 1.
Capricorn: A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive, Withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more to friends and colleagues. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 2.
Aquarius: A friend could be a secret admirer as well. If you stop blowing your own trumpet, it becomes evident. Your analytical skills and logical approach are not going to help in matters of the heart. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces: Holiday plans need working out, while an old foe turns friend. Shopping proves therapeutic! There is a valid reason for everything that happens today although it may not become clear for quite some time. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 6.
Amid Covid curbs, Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India — See pictures
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrate Diwali near the Indo-Bangladesh Border fence at Dangee in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo
Fireworks light up the night sky on Diwali in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
Fireworks at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo
Devotees light 'diyas' and candles at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo
Fireworks illuminate the sky at Bhuntar in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
People burst crackers on the occasion of Diwali in Jalandhar. Credit: PTI Photo
A boy reacts as he burns firecrackers during Diwali festival in Jalandhar, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Fireworks illuminate the sky as people burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali festival in Bhopal. Credit: PTI Photo
People burst firecrackers in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
People burn firecrackers to celebrate the festival of lights in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
A boy lights fireworks to celebrate Diwali in Kolkata. Credit: Reuters Photo
A replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple made with 15 thousand clay lamps by RSS on the occasion of Diwali festival at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Lamps lit in a formation that reads 'Bharat' during Diwali celebrations at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Children celebrate Diwali festival at Parel in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo