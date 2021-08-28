India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel continued her dream run in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday as she stormed into the gold medal match after defeating Zhang Miao of China 3-2 in her Class 4 match. She stunned her world no. 3 Chinese opponent 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semifinal showdown that lasted 34 minutes. Bhavina will take on world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the summit clash on August 29.