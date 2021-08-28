Today's Horoscope - August 29, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - August 29, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: This could be a tricky period. Money assumes all-consuming proportions. Be cautious. Feelings and emotions that have been troubling you in the recent past will be put in perspective. Check on your money situation before you crash-land. Lucky Colour: Coral. Lucky Number: 9.
Taurus: People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Lucky Colour: Pearl. Lucky Number: 2.
Gemini: You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up. Lucky Colour: Pistachio. Lucky Number: 7.
Cancer: A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 3.
Leo: Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 4.
Virgo: Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 6.
Libra: You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Cream. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio: If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within. Lucky Colour: Teal. Lucky Number: 5.
Sagittarius: The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 2.
Capricorn: Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 4.
Aquarius: Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 3.
Pisces: Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 6.
In Pics: Ronaldo, Rooney to Drogba - a look at soccer players who re-joined their former clubs
As Cristiano Ronaldo makes his return to Manchester United, we take a look at some other players who made the move to join back their old clubs.
In Pics: Ronaldo, Rooney to Drogba - a look at soccer players who re-joined their former clubs
Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United, the club confirmed on August 27. The 36-year-old, who was with Juventus in Serie A for the last three years, had represented Manchester United between 2003 and 2009. Credit: AFP Photo
Andy Carroll - Andy Carroll made a return to Newcastle United in 2019 nearly after eight years. Credit: Reuters Photo
David Luiz - The Brazilian defender, Luiz who won the Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League in his first spell at Chelsea, returned to Chelsea in August 2016. Credit: Reuters Photo
Didier Drogba – Star footballer Didier Drogba returned to Chelsea in 2014, two years after his departure. Credit: Instagram/didierdrogba
Paul Pogba - One of the world’s best midfielders, Pogba returned to Manchester United in 2016 after staying away for nearly four years. Credit: Reuters Photo
Wayne Rooney – Football star Rooney returned to Everton in 2017 after 13 years at Manchester United. Credit: Reuters Photo
Wilfried Zaha – In 2015, Zaha made a permanent return to Selhurst Park post his decent stint at Manchester United. Credit: Instagram/wilfriedzaha
Satellite images: Crowds swell at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport
Thousands of people, desperate to flee the country, are still thronging the airport even though the Taliban have urged people without legal travel documents to go home and these satellite photos taken from space show the frantic evacuation efforts at Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
Satellite images show crowds swelling at Kabul airport
Thousands of people, desperate to flee the country, are still thronging the airport even though the Taliban have urged people without legal travel documents to go home and these satellite photos taken from space show the frantic evacuation efforts at Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Evacuation from Kabul's airport seems to be a 'big challenge', US, Russia and other countries said as Islamic State is quite rigid with their agenda. Credit: Reuters Photo
Going by the US government data, over 1,00,000 people have been flown out of the country since August 14. Credit: Reuters Photo
Countries like Britain, France and Spain have become among the latest countries to end their evacuations from Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo
Maxar Technologies collected the satellite photos of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, during attempted mass evacuations from the city. Credit: Reuters Photo
A view of people waiting in line to board the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Crowds swell Kabul's international airport. Credit: Reuters Photo
Paralympics 2020: Paddler Bhavina Patel secures silver medal, to play for gold tomorrow
India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel continued her dream run in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday as she stormed into the gold medal match after defeating Zhang Miao of China 3-2 in her Class 4 match. She stunned her world no. 3 Chinese opponent 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semifinal showdown that lasted 34 minutes. Bhavina will take on world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the summit clash on August 29.
Paralympics 2020: Bhavina Patel secures silver medal, to play for gold tomorrow
Bhavinaben Patel continued to script history as she became the first Indian to enter the final of a table tennis event in the Paralympics with a hard-fought 3-2 win over China's Miao Zhang in a class 4 semifinal. Credit: PTI Photo
The 34-year-old Patel, who had surprised even the Indian camp in this Paralympics with her sensational show, stunned her world no. 3 Chinese opponent 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semifinal showdown that lasted 34 minutes. Credit: PTI Photo
Patel, who plays in a wheelchair, lost the opening game in a tight contest. But she made a strong recovery, claiming the next two games to take a 2-1 lead. She will take on world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the summit clash on August 29. Credit: PTI Photo
Daughter of Hasmukhbhai Patel, a small-time shopkeeper at Sundhiya village in Gujarat's Mehsana district, she was not considered a bright medal prospect coming into the Games but she has made her maiden Paralympics a memorable one. In this photo, Bhavina’s family is seen watching her match. Credit: PTI Photo
Patel started playing the sport 13 years ago at the Blind People's Association at Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad where she was a student of ITI for people with disabilities. She reached world number two ranking in 2011 after winning a silver medal for India in PTT Thailand Table Tennis Championship. In October 2013, Patel won another silver in the women’s singles Class 4 at the Asian Para table tennis championships in Beijing. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world
Here's a look at the top ten world’s most in-demand actors according to a survey conducted by Parrot Analytics. The company has used a new analytics method, Talent Demand, to provide a new way to evaluate individual actors, athletes, musicians and more based on their global or country-specific audience demand.
In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world
Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has topped the list of World’s most in-demand actors as per the survey conducted by Parrot Analytics. (Credit: Instagram/iamsrk)
Stylish star Allu Arjun features second in the list. (Credit: Instagram/alluarjunonline)
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas ranks third in the list. (Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra)
South Korean actor Sung Hoon grabbed the fourth spot. (Credit: Instagram/sunghoon1983)
Kollywood actor Dhanush secured the fifth spot in the list. (Credit: Instagram/dhanushkraja)
Dulquer Salmaan has managed to secure sixth spot in the world’s most in-demand actors list. (Credit: Instagram/dqsalmaan)
Superstar Salman Khan ranks seventh in world’s most in-demand actors list released by Parrot Analytics. (Credit: Instagram/beingsalmankhan)
Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu has secured eight place. (Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh)
English actor Tom Hiddleston has managed to secure ninth rank in the list. (Credit: Instagram/twhiddleston)
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is enjoying the success of her film 'Shershaah', rounds off the top ten list of most in-demand actors in the World. (Credit: Instagram/twhiddleston)