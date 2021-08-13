Afghanistan is on the precipice and the nation's security forces have all but collapsed after being battered by a Taliban offensive they were unable to halt. Taliban insurgents have made rapid advances across Afghanistan in recent months as the US and other foreign forces withdraw. With the Taliban controlling the vast majority of the country's cities and rural areas, and Afghan security forces largely defeated, here we take a look at the provincial capitals that have fallen to, or are being contested by the Islamist militants, who are fighting to reimpose strict Islamic law after they were ousted in 2001.