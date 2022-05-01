Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 2, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 2, 2022
Aries | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past | Lucky Colour: Sea green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Working environment conducive. An office romance could blossom and social events connected with colleagues on the agenda. A good time to think of growth in the company, albeit a lateral one | Lucky Colour: Olive | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Partnerships and cooperative alliances emphasised. A time to negotiate contracts. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Not the best day for reaching agreements with others, especially in business. Avoid long trips. One sided attractions are likely. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. What you thought all along will be proved right. But this not the time to say, I-told-you-so! Go by your instincts, and don’t sign any contracts today | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A friend may leave you with a smaller bank account and less friendship. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
