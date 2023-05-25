Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 26, 2023
UPDATED : May 25 2023, 23:35 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 26, 2023
Aries | An older loved one in the family needs your care and attention today, but you are charming and persuasive and will help soothe matters. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues. If you are on the lookout for someone special, this could be the day | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Take the test and you will come out on top. Your intuition will guide you in the right direction, and you will make a difference. Your energetic nature and ability t initiate projects will add to your popularity today | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. There may be changes in business plans today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Some will make a major purchase for the home | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. . Work load increases. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. The moon gives you a rare perception and sensitivity making you seem irresistible. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! | Lucky Colour: Butter-scotch | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your ego could be bruised today, perhaps time to make a compromise to appease a loved one. Try to stay calm during a hectic day at work. Not a good day to disagree with the boss. You may invest time and money in home improvements, but don't argue about the costs involved | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Problems with colleagues are likely. At work, it looks like you are in for new phase, with your team beginning to rely heavily on you. Of course you can never say 'no,' but don't stretch yourself thin. You can ask for favours but don't take others for granted. Be diplomatic but stern | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Socializing with clients or colleagues not favourable today. Avoid people and situations that could lead to stress and working overtime. A good day to keep a low profile, and watch your boss being positive towards your work | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result | Lucky Colour: Aqua-green | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated | Lucky Colour: Range | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
News In Pics, May 25, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : May 25 2023, 08:16 IST
A model walks during the dress rehearsal of the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 fashion show in Isola Bella, a small island on Lake Maggiore, near Stresa on May 24, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A picture taken prior the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Rayo Vallecano de Madrid shows a banner reading 'We all are Vinicius. Enough (of racism)' referring to Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 24, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
A man sweeps the ash spewed by the Popocatépetl volcano in San Nicolas, Puebla state, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
US Sailors and Marines stand on the flight deck of the USS Bataan, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, as it passes the Statue of Liberty during Fleet Week in New York Harbor. Credit: AFP Photo
Ash and smoke billow from the Popocatepetl volcano as seen from the Santiago Xalitzintla community, state of Puebla, Mexico. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 25, 2023
UPDATED : May 24 2023, 23:33 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 25, 2023
Aries | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things throughending! | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting for your friends today | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya: Things to know about 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor
UPDATED : May 24 2023, 14:45 IST
Entertainment News
Fate's cruel hands crushed Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's dream as she died in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh on May 22. Upadhyaya died in the Banjar area of the Kullu district when her car fell into a gorge while negotiating a steep curve. Her death news has sent shockwaves through the TV industry and her colleagues are mourning the untimely demise of the 'bright star' Vaibhavi. Here we list some facts about Vaibhai who was full of life.
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya: Things to know about the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was a hodophile and loved to travel the world exploring nature's beauty. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Vaibhavi's social media account is filled with her travelogue that narrates her love for travelling. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Vaibhavi had a special love for mountains and has visited many beautiful hill stations across the country. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Vaibhavi Upadhyaya became a household name with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai She essayed the role of Jasmine Mawani, the love interest of Rosesh, played by Rajesh Kumar. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi was famous for her 'Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?' and web series like 'Please Find Attached', 'Zero KMS', etc. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Vaibhavi also tried her luck in movies and was seen in many movies like 'Chhapaak' and 'City Lights'. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
Vaibhavi also worked in Gujarati industry. She played a pivotal role in Gujarati film 'Locha Lapsi'. Credit: Instagram/@vaibhaviupadhyaya
In Pics | Urvashi Rautela's 'Birdie Look' from Cannes festival goes viral
UPDATED : May 24 2023, 16:14 IST
Entertainment News | Cannes Film Festival
Actress Urvashi Rautela treated netizens with another look of hers from the Cannes Film Festival. This time, Urvashi wowed everyone with 'A Birdie Look', and the pictures are going viral on social media. Take a look...
In Pics | Urvashi Rautela's 'Birdie Look' from Cannes festival goes viral. Credit: Reuters Photo
Actress Urvashi Rautela hit the Cannes red carpet with 'A Birdie Look' on May 23. She also took to social media to share her look with her fans and followers. Credit: Reuters Photo
Urvashi was seen donning a green-hued feather and sequin embellished gown from the ace designer Zaid Nakad's Spring Summer 2023 Couture. Credit: Reuters Photo
She accessorised her outfit with dangling earrings and multiple rings with a nude makeup look, bold eye makeup and heavy contouring. Credit: Reuters Photo
Urvashi blew kisses to the paps as she arrived for the screening of the film 'Club Zero' during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Credit: AFP Photo
Urvashi Rautela struck various poses as she made her entrance. Credit: AFP Photo
Urvashi interacts with her fans on her arrival for the screening of the film 'Club Zero' during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Credit: AFP Photo