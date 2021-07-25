Today's Horoscope - July 25, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 25 2021, 00:57 IST
Today's Horoscope - July 25, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | A new friend takes all your time and work will suffer. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time. A good phase to put your point of view across.Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems.| Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A sudden shift in spiritual matters indicated and even an agnostic could turn believer. A sibling brings great joy. Take care to avoid minor injury to face and neck today. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Better day than yesterday for getting things done. your communication skills might not be at their best. Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. | Lucky Colour: Apple-red | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Chance to resolve an old issue will become apparent..A manager, teacher or someone else in authority, may question your judgment today. Red tape, rules, bureaucracy may delay your work, causing frustration..| Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Sibling rivalry could erupt in a sudden temper tantrum. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Don’t hesitate to voice your ideas and opinions. Opportunities for advancement at work are apparent | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | A change of residence or even a renovation is possible. More confident of your goals, you will achieve more today. Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Money appears to be tight. Misunderstandings could ensue in romance due to lack of communication. Career matters highlighted. A short trip will widen your perspective. | Lucky Colour: Hot-pink | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | You can accomplish a lot if you deal with other people's money or possessions today. Not the day for speculations. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
