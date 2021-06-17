Today's Horoscope - June 17, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 17 2021, 01:19 IST
Today's Horoscope - June 17, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner.| Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | In-laws prove troublesome. Travel could prove profitable, and a chance encounter could bring someone special. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A good day to take a break from drudgery and routine - go shopping or catch up with old friends. Home- life brings joy A time to negotiate contracts. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within. | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Phtoto
Libra | Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. .A junket comes through. In-laws are troublesome. Romance will unfold if you take trips or get together with friends.| lucky Colour: Coffee | lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio |If you belong to a group, you may be given a leadership role. Studying, reading and bookkeeping are accented. Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally.| Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You will find yourself extremely attractive to the opposite sex. Be cautious and watch out for fair- weather friends. Investments in art and property can be profitable today. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Avoid being self-critical in career matters. Cash flow good. A friend is not what he seems. The moon gives the introspective and dreamy Piscean a break and a propensity for growth. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. An old friend reappears, claiming unexpected feelings for you! | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
