Today's Horoscope - October 19, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Planning a weekend getaway soon could put a new spin on a familiar relationship. | Lucky Colour: Blue| Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Your desire for excitement and adventure may lead to dangerous situations today. You are by nature slow to react to events, but you may go overboard on this one. New interests keep you preoccupied. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Things may seem out of control. Be cautious with money. Patience in career matters advised. You may have a heavy workload today, but you will be pleased with your success. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and cannot trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don’t take offence at comments made by co-workers. | Lucky Colour: Mint green | Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Try to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Don’t force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much from you today. You are focusing on finances and stark reality. Plans over property, living conditions or financial plans for the long term need to be discussed fully. | Lucky Colour: Sky blue | Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people’s false fronts. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. | Lucky Colour: Ash| Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Don’t be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, investments, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You could spend time socialising with long-lost cousins. Children are receptive to your suggestions and give no cause for worry. Seize common occasions today and they will take you to a new career high. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay
