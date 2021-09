India now has 10 international Blue Flag beaches with the addition of two new beaches this year — Kovalam om Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry — and recertification of eight beaches that were recognised in 2020. The Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised eco-label accorded by Foundation for Environment Education, Denmark, based on 33 stringent criteria under four major heads — environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environmental management and conservation, and safety and services at the beaches. Here's a look at India's stunning 'Blue Flag' beaches