Hong Kong marked the 23rd anniversary of its handover to China on Wednesday under the glare of a new national security law imposed by Beijing, with protests banned and the city's cherished freedoms looking increasingly fragile. The commemorations came a day after China passed a sweeping security law for the city, a historic move decried by many Western governments as an unprecedented assault on the finance hub's liberties and autonomy. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, a pro-Beijing appointee, hailed the law as the "most important development" since the city's return to Chinese rule in 1997 as she attended a traditional flag-raising ceremony. But opprobrium poured in from critics and western governments -- led by Washington -- over fears the law will usher in a new era of mainland-style political repression.