Year-ender 2022: IMDb's list of India's most popular stars
As 2022 draws to a close, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), an online database ranking chart, released the list of their top 10 most popular Indian stars. South sensation Dhanush emerged as the most popular Indian star, which has been curated, based on the number of pageviews registered for the celeb pages. The list comprises stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly ranking chart throughout 2022. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Here we list the top ten popular Indian stars according to IMDb.
Rocking Star Yash, who was seen in 'KGF 2', was the tenth 'most popular Indian stars of 2022, according to IMDb. Credit: Instagram/@thenameisyash
Ninth on the list was 'Pushpa: The Rise' star Allu Arjun. Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline
Jr NTR, who essayed the role of Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli's 'RRR', secured 8th spot on the list. Credit: Instagram/@jrntr
Kiara Advani, who will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Naam Mera' opposite Vicky Kaushal, stood seventh on the list. Credit: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Hrithik Roshan, who aced the role of Vedha in Pushkar and Gayatri's film 'Vikram Vedha', took the sixth spot on the list. Credit: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
'Yashoda' star Samantha Ruth Prabhu secured fifth place on the list. Credit: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
'RRR' Ram Charan Teja has grabbed the fourth place in the IMDb list of Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022. Credit: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan
The third spot was grabbed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who returned to cinema after five years with Mani Ratnam's ambitious 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part I' which proved to be one of the biggest movies this year at the box-office. Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
'Brahmastra' actress Alia Bhatt, who also starred in the pan-India magnum opus 'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Darlings' (her debut as a producer), was positioned second place. Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Actor Dhanush, who had a successful 2022 by appearing in five movies - 'The Gray Man', 'Maaran', 'Thiruchitrambalam', 'Naane Varuven' and 'Vaathi', has topped the list of IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022. Credit: Instagram/@dhanushkraja
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022: Check out the winners
The funniest and most popular photography competition in the world, The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, announced the winners of this year’s competition. Check out the funniest and perfectly timely pictures that were adjudged as the winners...
Overall Winner 2022: Not so cat-like reflexes - Jennifer Hadley (USA). Credit: Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award: Misleading African viewpoints 2 - Jean Jacques Alcalay (French). Credit: Jean Jacques Alcalay/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Creatures Under the Water Award: Say cheeeese - Arturo Telle Thiemann (Spanish). Credit: Arturo Telle Thiemann/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Affinity Photo 2 People's Choice Award: Talk To The Fin! - Jennifer Hadley (USA). Credit: Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Junior Award: I CU boy! - Arshdeep Singh (Indian). Credit: Arshdeep Singh/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Amazing Internet Portfolio Award: Football Dream - Jia Chen. Credit: Jia Chen/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: It's all kicking off! - Michael Eastwell (British). Credit: Michael Eastwell/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Hello everyone - Miroslav Srb. (Czech Republic). Credit: Miroslav Srb./Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Monkey Wellness Centre - Federica Vinci (Italian). Credit: Federica Vinci/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Pegasus, the flying horse - Jagdeep Rajput (Indian). Credit: Jagdeep Rajput/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: I'm gonna strangle you! - Emmanuel Do Linh San (South African). Credit: Emmanuel Do Linh San/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Excuse Me... Pardon Me! - Ryan Sims (USA). Credit: Ryan Sims/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Tight Fit! - Mark Schocken (USA). Credit: Mark Schocken/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Fight Back - John Chaney (USA). Credit: John Chaney/Comedy Wildlife 2022
Highly Commended Winners: Keep Calm and keep your head - Martin Grace (British). Credit: Martin Grace/Comedy Wildlife 2022
A cat climbs onto the conference table as Brazil's forward #20 Vinicius Junior laughs as he gives a press conference at the Al Arabi SC Stadium in Doha on December 7, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
This aerial picture taken on December 7, 2022 shows experts and employees of the prosecutor's office examining collected remnants of shells and missiles used by the Russian army to attack the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo
This handout picture released by the Saudi Press Agency SPA shows China's President Xi Jinping (R) being received by the Governor of Riyadh province Prince Faisal bin Bandar al-Saud (L). Credit: AFP Photo
A mourner sits at a cemetary near the funeral procession of a fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in Syria's northeastern Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli. Credit: AFP Photo
A health worker prepares to take a swab sample from a person to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on December 7, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
People walk by a mural depicting the 15-year old Alexis Grigoropoulos, killed by police, after a rally, marking the 14th anniversary of the 2008 fatal police shooting of a teenager in central Athens. Credit: AFP Photo
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Credit: AFP Photo
Damaged motorcyles are covered in ash at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang on December 7, 2022, following the volcanic eruption of mount Semeru on December 4. Credit: AFP Photo
Aries | You can ask questions and demand answers - you have a right to know. You will have the opportunity to spend time with family from whom you've been separated or somehow alienated. It can bring healing and closure of painful past issues. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 1.
Taurus | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past. Lucky Colour: Sea- green. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini | Be careful not to push your luck or take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level today. You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out.. Try not to go over the top. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 7.
Cancer | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 1.
Leo | Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 3.
Virgo | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 5.
Libra | Use charm and negotiate new deals with confidence. Children do well, little cause for anxiety. You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 8.
Scorpio | Past partners are likely to reappear. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Minor health problems crop up, so important to stay cool. Stay mellow. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 6.
Sagittarius | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Get involved in sports or fitness programmes that attract you. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 2.
Capricorn | Your partner will enjoy helping out. A friendship you took for granted could surprise you with a new twist now. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 9.
Aquarius | Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Watch out for clashes with romantic partners or close associates. Strive for a balance between work and rest. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 7.
Pisces | Your creativity is high but spells of moodiness mar the otherwise excellent day. Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 4.
The only Hollywood film on the list is 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2', a crime thriller film based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, was positioned ninth on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Eighth on the list was Aamir Khan's most-talked-about movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', the remake of the Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump'. Credit: Special Arrangement
Kamal Haasan starrer 'Vikram', an action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj grabbed the seventh position. Credit: Special Arrangement
Stylish star Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' stood sixth on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Rishabh Shetty's superhit Kannada film 'Kantara', which has been setting the cash registers ringing at the box office across the globe, ranks fifth on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Fourth on the list was Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Credit: Special Arrangement
'The Kashmir Files' which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the early days of the insurgency, was positioned third on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Yash starrer 'K.G.F.: Chapter 2' bagged the second spot on the list. Credit: Special Arrangement
Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in key roles emerged as the most Googled Indian film of the year. This movie was one of only five Hindi movies to have performed well in 2022. Credit: Special Arrangement