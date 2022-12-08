As 2022 draws to a close, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), an online database ranking chart, released the list of their top 10 most popular Indian stars. South sensation Dhanush emerged as the most popular Indian star, which has been curated, based on the number of pageviews registered for the celeb pages. The list comprises stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly ranking chart throughout 2022. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Here we list the top ten popular Indian stars according to IMDb.