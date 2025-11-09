<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru, DHNS: In a bid to complete the Social and Educational Survey, the state decided to extend the Dasara vacation for government and government-aided schools by ten days so the teachers could be deputed for the caste census. Consequently, these schools have fallen back in covering the syllabus. To make up for lost time, the Department of School Education and Literacy has instructed these schools to take an additional class for an hour every day. </p>.<p>The department has instructed schools to conduct an extra class for primary school students till February 5, 2026, and up to January 24, 2026 for high school students. But the schools can decide whether they want to conduct the extra class in the morning or in the evening. As mentioned in the circular, extension of the Dasara vacation resulted in a loss of eight full school days in addition to two half-days (Saturdays).</p>.Karnataka teachers to protest in Delhi against mandatory TET qualification.<p>The government's decision to extend the deadline for completion of the caste census till October 16 resulted in classes resuming at schools only after Deepavali. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reportedly instructed the Principal Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy to issue an order directing schools to conduct additional classes.</p>.<p>The loss of class hours was more in primary schools – 74 – compared to high schools, which only lost 66. While the additional class will be held for 40 minutes for primary school students, the duration of these classes will be 45 minutes in high schools. The management of schools have also been instructed to conduct special classes for underperforming students between January and March.</p>.<p>Incidentally, several experts had expressed their disapproval of the government’s decision to extend the Dasara vacation. </p>