Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

After extended Dasara vacation, Karnataka schools asked to take extra classes to make up for lost time

To make up for lost time, the Department of School Education and Literacy has instructed these schools to take an additional class for an hour every day.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 02:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 02:21 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us