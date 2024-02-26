JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

CISCE postpones class 12 Chemistry board exam citing 'unforeseen circumstances'

The paper has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2 pm.
Last Updated 26 February 2024, 09:35 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday postponed the class 12 board exam for Chemistry to March 21 citing unforeseen circumstances.

"Please note, the ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The paper has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2 pm," Sangeeta Bhatia, the deputy secretary of CISCE said in a communication to school principals.

There was no response from the board to queries about the exact reasons behind the postponement of the exam. The CISCE board exams began on February 12.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 February 2024, 09:35 IST)
India NewsEducation

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT