Get ready to bell the ‘CAT’

In the mayhem of various paper leaks, the Common Admission Test (CAT) has kept its sanctity intact. Conducted every year, this examination is a must for those aspiring to secure a seat at one of the 21 IIMs spread across the country.
CAT is perceived to be tougher than many other entrance tests. For this reason, some students wanting to get into Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes look beyond Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) to seek easier entry. Such students should appear in the CAT. There are precise reasons for that.
Though CAT is primarily used for admission to IIMs, many other management institutes consider CAT scores as admission criteria. Students who do well in CAT but aren’t shortlisted by IIMs may be given the next best opportunity. Various management entrance tests are conducted in countries with similar patterns.
By appearing in CAT, one may get first-hand exposure to the type and nature of questions, time constraints, etc. Also, a candidate may determine which part of the test or question type is more difficult for her. This understanding or evaluation by self puts a candidate in good standing for appearing in other similar tests like MAT, XAT, and CMAT etc.
Preparing for sections
The CAT is divided into sections: Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. You need proper preparation for every segment. But before that, it’s important to thoroughly understand the test, which includes the syllabus, pattern, time allocation, weights, and difficulty level.
It is a personal choice whether to avail yourself of coaching for CAT preparation. As enough resources are available for preparation, many candidates choose the mode of self-study, and many succeed in making their way to IIMs. So, coaching is not a must to qualify for CAT.
Topics covered under CAT differ from those encountered in regular studies. Once you know what is expected in CAT, you’ve got to chart out which resources are needed and where to get these resources. Comprehensive CAT/MAT guides are available in the market, and books catering to a particular section may also be found. Prefer those that carry questions with answers and explanations for arriving at answers. You should also refer to previous years' solved papers.
You must perform well in all segments to get a good overall score. Students often avoid topics or questions they find difficult or discomforting while preparing. A candidate must assess her strengths and weaknesses regarding any examination. The area of weakness will require extra time and more practice.
Maintain a daily/weekly study schedule, which should be followed with dedication and discipline. Track your preparation to update your preparation strategy. Finding more people who plan to appear in the CAT may not be difficult. Discussing and learning from each other here is mutually beneficial.
Before you embark upon focused preparation, improve your mathematical and critical thinking skills. By mathematical skills, we mean fundamentals of ratios, percentages, interest and other such calculations.
Writing the exam
Critical thinking helps you understand core issues in questions, avoid unnecessary confusion, and filter unnecessary data and information. In data interpretation and reasoning questions, a slight deviation in interpretation and the choice of answers may put you at a disadvantage.
There are two approaches applicable to multiple-choice questions. Selection is the approach when you are in a position to identify the option that you consider to be correct. Where it’s impossible, you may adopt an elimination approach, wherein you evaluate each option and filter the ones that appear incorrect to single out the correct possibility. The latter may take more time.
Ideally, the selection method should allow you to answer a maximum number of questions. However, an elimination approach is always better than randomly ticking any option when unsure which option is right.
Speed matters a lot in CAT and tests of this genre. Many candidates cannot attempt the entire test, not because they find the questions tough but because they cannot manage the time prescribed. In most such cases, disproportionate time is spent in the beginning. Remember, every fraction of a second counts in the test. You’ve got to be swift everywhere—navigating from one question to the other, marking your answer, etc.
You should attempt as many mock tests as possible and learn to match accuracy with speed. Free and paid mock tests may be found on the web. Helpful material, such as sample questions, guidance from successful candidates, and analyses of tests conducted in the past, is also plentiful.