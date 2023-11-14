Heutagogy, a student-centred teaching strategy

A heutagogical approach recognises the need to be flexible in learning where the teacher provides resources. Still, the learner designs the actual course by negotiating the knowledge through an online approach. Thus, learners might read around critical issues or questions, determine what is of interest and relevance to them, and then take up further reading and assessment tasks. Thus, assessment becomes more of a learning experience than a means to measure attainment. As teachers, we should prioritise developing the learner’s capability, not just enforcing discipline-based skills and knowledge.