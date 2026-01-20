Karnataka govt takes indent for shoe-socks for 26-27 to avoid delay

<p>Bengaluru: To avoid delay in distribution of shoe-socks for government schoolchildren, the Department of School Education and Literacy has started taking indent from schools for the 2026-27 academic year.</p>.<p>The department has issued an official circular regarding this and directed the deputy directors of public instructions (DDPI) to submit data of students studying between classes 1 and 10.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the department has also asked the DDPIs to submit separate data on districts which prefer slippers in place of shoes-socks.</p>.Kerala's educational AI platform Samagra Plus receives national recognition.<p>As there is always a provision for schools to choose between shoes and slippers considering the climate and geographical conditions of the place where the school is located, the department has reiterated the same in the circular issued for 2026-27 too.</p>.<p>“As procurement of shoe-socks is done at local level, data is being collected to release funds. It is left to the school development and monitoring committees and school heads to decide on shoes or slippers,” said a department official.</p>