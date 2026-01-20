<p>Bengaluru: Residents of BTM 2nd Stage in southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>say sewage has been flowing back into their homes for at least a year now. </p><p>The issue cropped up in KAS Officers' Colony and Bank Officers' Colony (BOOHBCS) after Namma Metro took up works in the locality. “Heavy vehicles deployed by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">BMRCL </a>damaged infrastructure in the area. We have been chasing BWSSB officials for a solution but there has been no improvement,” said a representative from the Spandana Nagareeka Vedike, the registered residents’ welfare association (RWA) representing BOOHBCS. </p><p>Residents fear that the backflow of sewage into homes and roads could trigger a health crisis in the area. </p><p>“In December 2025, even without rains, Silk Board junction and our area were flooded with sewage. This contaminated our drinking water supply and has led to a massive surge in mosquito breeding, posing a direct threat to public health,” another resident said. </p>.Government signs MoU with Azim Premji Foundation to establish a 1,000-bed charitable super-speciality hospital in Bengaluru.<p>According to sources in the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the water board has decided to upgrade the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Madiwala lake from 4 mld to 75 mld, helping resolve the issue to a great extent. </p><p>That apart, the board also intends to take up some pipeline repairs. </p><p>Residents also pointed out that poor coordination between the BWSSB and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) had delayed the work on ground. </p><p>“Every time we ask BWSSB officials, they say they have not received permission from the GBA to take up road-cutting works. There is hardly any coordination,” an RWA member said. </p><p>BWSSB officials said that they would look into the issue.</p>