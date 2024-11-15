Why learning first principles matters

<p>If Sherlock Holmes faces a mystery, will he follow the obvious clues or question everything, peeling back to the fundamentals? You know the answer. Holmes applies first-principles thinking — an approach to problem-solving that starts with basic truths and builds up from there. This approach, mostly equated with ancient philosophers, is used widely by innovators. Elon Musk used it to disrupt the space travel industry when everybody thought rocketry was expensive. Henry Ford applied the first principles of thinking to automobile production, leading to the assembly line and affordable cars. Is it just innovation?</p><p><strong>Beyond innovation</strong></p><p>The Wright brothers did not imitate earlier glider designs. Instead, they questioned the very principles of flight. They built their own wind tunnel, carefully studied bird flight, and achieved sustained flight. This was not merely innovation but a fundamental rethinking of how humans could take to the skies — a case of first-principles thinking. The renowned physicist Richard Feynman is famous for his first-principles approach. He questioned things and broke down complex concepts until he reached fundamental truths, which led him to breakthroughs in quantum electrodynamics.</p><p>By deconstructing the furniture assembly process, Ingvar Kamprad, founder of Ikea, introduced flat-pack furniture, and the rest is business history. It was not just a novel business idea but a fundamental change in how furniture was conceived, made, and used. Chef Ferran Adrià of the legendary elBulli restaurant dared to question the established rules of cuisine. He deconstructed classic dishes, experimented with new techniques and ingredients, and pioneered molecular gastronomy. It was not about finding a novel dish but about reimagining the very nature of cooking and dining.</p><p>Research suggests that first-principles thinking cultivates innovation by challenging existing paradigms and creating new frameworks for understanding. Whether you are a student dissecting a scientific problem, a teacher designing a lesson, or an entrepreneur building a company, first-principles thinking is a way to achieve the extraordinary. How can we make this happen in learning?</p><p><strong>Learning from the ground-up</strong></p><p>A history student digging into primary sources to understand the motivations behind historical events or an aspiring coder who goes into the fundamental logic of programming languages instead of just copying code is not consuming information. They are actively constructing knowledge. Shane Parrish, author of ‘Mental Models,’ considers identifying first principles as building understanding from the core. We engage in ' second-order thinking when we consider consequences and their ripple effects.’ So, first principle learners always start with key concepts, seminal books, core journals and top authors in any areas they choose.</p><p>First principle learners develop a strong grasp of the history of the problems and the edges of the disciplines they work with. They eye on the evolution and future direction of knowledge. They take time to do this and are unbounded by syllabus and unmoved by trends. They get their hands dirty.</p><p><strong>In action</strong></p><p>If you have an old clock, dismantle it to understand its mechanism. Because, in action, the first principle of learning needs hands-on exploration. If you are curious enough, try reverse engineering everyday objects to grasp their underlying principles. Extend this to abstract concepts using scenarios and thought experiments. Challenge students to design solutions from scratch. Let them deconstruct masterpieces of art, literature, or music to know what contributes to their greatness. They may find that the secret is not in the individual parts, but in how they fit together. And that first-hand learning is essential to become active learners and knowledge builders.</p><p>What hinders the application of first-principle learning? Presenting knowledge as a finished product, where the original sources and the fascinating evolution of ideas over time are missed. Assessments demanding no intellectual dismantling of existing beliefs and the fear of ‘wrong’ answers discourage intellectual risk-taking.</p><p>To address this, design experiences and evaluations compelling students to seek foundational principles while addressing their knowledge gaps, rather than looking for packaged course content. Value their journey of exploration. Develop a ‘library of beginnings’ with access to original sources and interdisciplinary connections to move from instruction to construction. In an information-rich world, copy-pasting existing knowledge as a curriculum is a crime.</p><p>Our common classroom language often echoes words like yes, no, explain, how, and do. Shifting that vocabulary to why, create, challenge, and imagine can lead to a culture of first-principles learning. Building knowledge is more than learning; it is about living. What would your life look like if you could build knowledge and life from the ground up, free from societal pressures and norms? What would be the first principles that would guide your life?</p><p><em>(Salil Sahadevan is Deputy Secretary, University Grants Commission and</em><br><em>Dr. Manoj Krishnan Champettil is a faculty with EM Normandie Business School, Dubai. Views are personal)</em></p>