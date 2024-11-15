Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Why learning first principles matters

Building knowledge is more than learning; it is about living.
Salil Sahadevan
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 13:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 13:58 IST
India NewsEducation

Follow us on :

Follow Us