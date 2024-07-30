Why textbooks are better than Internet sources

“This is what I found last week, but when I checked again, the solution is changed!” lament many students. Someone would have pointed out an error on an internet page, and the contents would have changed. Those who learned from it are now confused about the correct version. However, textbooks offer consistency and permanence that internet sources cannot match. Once a textbook is published, its content remains unchanged, allowing students to refer to the same material throughout their studies. This stability is crucial for building a solid foundation of knowledge.