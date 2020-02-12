AAP MLAs choose Kejriwal as leader of legislature party

AAP MLAs choose Arvind Kejriwal as leader of legislature party

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 12 2020, 16:40pm ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2020, 16:46pm ist
Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (C) addreses supporters after party's victory in the State Assembly polls, at AAP office in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Kejriwal's wife Sunita, daughter Harshita and son Pulkit are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs chose Arvind Kejriwal as the leader of the legislature party on Wednesday, sources said, a move that will pave way for him to stake claim to form the next government in Delhi.

READ: Here's what the newspapers have to say after AAP's big sweep

Chief Minister Kejriwal, who trumped his rivals by scripting a spectacular victory on Tuesday, met the MLAs at his official residence at Civil Lines during which he was elected the leader of the legislature party.

The party won 62 out of the total 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.


Kejriwal is likely to be sworn-in as the chief minister for the third time at the historic Ramlila Maidan on February 16.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
AAP
Arvind Kejriwal
Comments (+)
 