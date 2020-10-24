Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 live updates: Two excise officials suspended, four shifted ahead of polls

With the Bihar Assembly polls just days away, the ECI has gone into full swing to ensure free and fair elections in the state. Yesterday, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in the state for their respective alliances. The first phase of polls is on October 28. Stay tuned for more updates.
10 lakh jobs, not tall promises, is Bihar's need of the hour: Tejashwi Yadav takes a dig at NDA
Taking a dig at the NDA's free Covid-19 vaccine and 19 lakh jobs promise in their manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that he will not promise one crore jobs.
Bihar Election 2020: From cricketer to political heir, the rise of Tejashwi Yadav
For the Yadav family, the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections may be the last chance at saving RJD's legacy and the weight lies heavy on Tejashwi Yadav’s shoulders.
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son Tejashwi has been active in politics for seven years now but prior to that, he was a part of the Delhi Daredevils team for 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2012 IPL editions.
Bihar Polls: Chirag Paswan says he won't leave PM Modi till his last breath
As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections inches closer, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has said that he plans to stand with PM Narendra Modi 'till his last breath'.
Reiterating his loyalty to PM Modi, Paswan told NDTV that he was thankful to the Prime Minister for paying homage to his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away recently.
During his rally on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said that Ram Vilas Paswan worked for the poor and Dalits and stayed with him till his last breath.
Bihar polls: In 2015, BJP spent almost 73% more than other parties on campaigning
If campaign spends showcase a political party's intent to win elections, the BJP's 2015 election spend sits right at the top of the list. The saffron party pulled out all stops in the last Bihar assembly election spending Rs 135 crore or at least 9 times the expenditure of other political parties.
In comparison, the Congress spent Rs 18 crore while Samajwadi Party (SP), JD(U) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) spent Rs 15 crore, Rs 13 crore and Rs 4 crore, respectively, according to ADR report.
Bihar polls: Two excise officials suspended, four shifted
The Election Commission (EC) has suspended two excise superintendents and transferred four others for not demonstrating "alertness and effectiveness" in the seizure of liquor in poll-bound Bihar, an official said.
The EC gave the directives in this regard during a review meeting held via video-conference with the observers of the 78 Assembly constituencies that are going to polls in the first round of the three-phase Bihar polls on October 28, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said in a release on Friday.
Promise of 19 lakh jobs akin to Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts: Rahul Gandhi in Bihar
In a dig at the BJP's election promise of 19 lakh jobs in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that it was similar to that of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of the people.
BJP spotlights Article 370 as poll dates near in Bihar
With just five days left for the first phase of polls in Bihar, BJP has brought in the issue of abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the poll discourse, putting the Opposition in a quandary on how to react on this issue.
A H Vishwanath criticises BJP over Bihar manifesto, vaccine sop
Karnataka BJP MLC A H Vishwanath on Friday expressed his anguish against his own party over its poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccine to all if the party is voted to power in Bihar.
Coronavirus vaccine for votes? BJP stoops low
While ‘cash for votes’ is all too familiar in the country, the BJP has introduced a new inducement -- ‘vaccine for votes’ -- in the Bihar elections in an obvious attempt to exploit the electorate’s fear over a pandemic that has cumulatively affected over 7.5 million people in the country and taken over 117,000 lives so far.
Expedite search, seizure operations: EC to Bihar authorities
The Election Commission has asked the authorities in poll-boundBiharto expedite search and seizure operations for free and fair assembly polls in the state, an official said on Friday.
The directions were issued by the poll panel during a meeting with observers of 78 assembly constituencies going to polls in the first phase on October 28, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh during a daily press briefing here. - PTI
Bihar Assembly Election | Some people just think of family once in power: Nitish attacks RJD
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Friday accused opposition RJD and its allies of seeking votes by creating conflicts and disturbance in society, and thinking just about the families of their leaders once in power.
