Bihar Assembly polls: What happens when EVMs and VVPATs show mismatch?

The citizens of Bihar are ready to cast their votes for Assembly Elections 2020, result of which will be out on November 10. Two of the major instruments during polls are - EVMs and VVPATs, which have developed a history of being at the centre of controversy in almost every election.

It is often alleged that the EVMs and VVPATs do not match at various polling booths. According to the standard practice, once a voter casts vote on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slip gives confirmation that the vote went to the candidate or party of the voter's choice.

Check detailed coverage of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 here

However, at times, a mismatch between EVM and VVPAT creates issues. Although a voter is not entitled to get the VVPAT slip, if he/she identifies a mismatch, the person can approach the polling officials. In certain cases, a test vote is conducted, and if the allegation of mismatch is proven to be true, voting on the particular EVM stops. The VVPAT slips are considered over the EVM vote counts.