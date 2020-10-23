What happens when EVMs and VVPATs don't match?

Bihar Assembly polls: What happens when EVMs and VVPATs show mismatch?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 23 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 13:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP.

The citizens of Bihar are ready to cast their votes for Assembly Elections 2020, result of which will be out on November 10. Two of the major instruments during polls are - EVMs and VVPATs, which have developed a history of being at the centre of controversy in almost every election.

It is often alleged that the EVMs and VVPATs do not match at various polling booths. According to the standard practice, once a voter casts vote on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slip gives confirmation that the vote went to the candidate or party of the voter's choice.

Check detailed coverage of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 here

However, at times, a mismatch between EVM and VVPAT creates issues. Although a voter is not entitled to get the VVPAT slip, if he/she identifies a mismatch, the person can approach the polling officials. In certain cases, a test vote is conducted, and if the allegation of mismatch is proven to be true, voting on the particular EVM stops. The VVPAT slips are considered over the EVM vote counts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
EVM
VVPAT
Election FAQs

What's Brewing

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

 