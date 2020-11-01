Bihar battle between ‘double engine’ and ‘double Yuvraj’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition parties, particularly the Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and termed the Bihar election as the battle between the ‘double engine’ vs ‘double Yuvraj’.

“On the one hand, you have a double engine government (NDA Government at the Centre as well as in Bihar), and on the other hand, you have two Yuvraj – one who represents the Jungle Raj and the other who pleads the case of ‘bichauliye’ (power brokers). This battle of Bihar is now between the double engine (signifying prosperity) and the double Yuvraj (who represent anarchy, chaos & corruption). Decide judiciously before you vote,” said Modi at his four back-to-back rallies at Chapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha in North Bihar.

Also read: Nitish Kumar will quit NDA after assembly polls, try to challenge PM Modi in 2024, says Chirag Paswan

The Prime Minister was addressing the NDA rallies for those constituencies where polling is slated for November 3. The election campaign came to an end in such constituencies on Sunday evening.

Without naming Tejashwi, Modi said the ‘Jungle Raj Ke Yuvraj’ had been deceiving youth by making tall promises but before arriving at any decision, ask your parents how was Bihar 15 years ago. “Fifteen years ago, girls would not go to schools. People would not venture out after sunset for the fear of being kidnapped. About the roads and power connectivity, the less said the better,” Modi harped more on the previous RJD regime than highlighting the achievements of his Government.

Also read: Tej Pratap Yadav's troubled marriage a running subplot in fight for Parsa seat

“What happened to the double Yuvraj of UP?” asked Modi, in an oblique reference to Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, who had joined hands for the 2017 UP Assembly polls. “The double Yuvraj in Bihar will also meet the same fate,” Modi added, amid loud cheers from the BJP supporters.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also present at the PM’s rally in Samastipur and Bagaha where Modi termed the JD (U) president as ‘Hamare Mukhya Mantri aur Bhavi Mukhya Mantri’ (our Chief Minister and the prospective Chief Minister).

Modi later raked up the emotive issue of Ram temple, Pulwama attack and Pakistan and slammed the former Congress president for questioning his Government on issues related to national security.

“Na inke pass tarq hai. Na tathya hai. (Neither he has any facts, nor any logic. But he will keep assailing my Government for reasons known only to him,” Modi said without naming Rahul Gandhi.