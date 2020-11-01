Bihar: Post-poll, Chirag Paswan will no more be part of the NDA, claims JD(U)

Buoyed by the praise showered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday asserted that LJP chief Chirag Paswan, by campaigning against Nitish, has sealed his fate and won’t be part of the NDA at the Centre after the Assembly elections are over.

“By speaking against Nitish tirelessly and making baseless allegations against a Chief Minister who has an enviable track record, Chirag has sealed his fate. Once the Bihar polls are over, he will be ousted from the NDA even at the Centre,” said JD (U) working president Ashok Choudhary here on Sunday.

To follow Bihar elections, click here

The JD (U) was reacting to Chirag’s charge that “Nitish may make another somersault after November 10, the counting day, and form a Government with the Grand Alliance as soon as the BJP dumps him.”

“In 2015, Nitish spoke against Modi. But by 2017, he joined hands with the BJP. He is now speaking against Tejashwi but how long will it take for him to make another somersault and rejoin the Grand Alliance. He has an unparalleled track record of making U-turns,” averred Chirag.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the 94 Assembly constituencies, where polling will be held on November 3, came to an end on Sunday evening. The second phase of the election will also see voting in Raghopur (Vaishali) and Hasanpur (Samastipur) from where Mahagatbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and his elder brother Tej Pratap are contesting polls respectively.

The third and last phase of polling will take place on November 7. The counting of votes for the 243 seats will take place on November 10.