Chirag Paswan wants to get himself burnt in the 'lantern': JD (U) hits back at LJP

As the campaigning for the first phase of election in Bihar came to an end on Monday, the LJP president Chirag Paswan sharpened his attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and reiterated that he (Nitish) would be sent to jail if found involved in corruption cases.

“Large-scale scams have taken place in the last five years, particularly in the Saat Nischay Yojna (Seven Resolves), related to potable water, sanitation, roads and other welfare schemes. When we come to power, we will order a probe into the matter and punish all those involved into it, even if it is Nitish Kumar,” said Chirag, adding that “Jail is the right place for him.”

This is the first time that a party’s national president has levelled serious corruption charges against Nitish, although fingers have been pointed out at the Bihar CM earlier in Srijan scam (related to fraudulent withdrawal of fund from Government treasury to an NGO).

The JD (U) hit back at Chirag, saying, “The LJP chief has made it a habit of talking nonsense. I am sure he is not even aware of what ‘Saat Nischay’ is,” said Nitish’s close aide and Lok Sabha MP, Lallan Singh.

“Chirag wants to get himself burnt in the ‘lantern’,” averred Ajay Alok, the JD (U) spokesperson, in an oblique reference to Chirag’s soft corner for Tejashwi. Notably, ‘lantern’ is the election symbol of the RJD.

Meanwhile, campaigning came to an end on Monday evening where polling is slated for October 28 in 71 seats in 16 Bihar districts. Most of these districts are naxal-infested and located in Magadh and Shahbad region in Central Bihar. This includes Imamganj where former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is in the fray.

The second and third phase of polling will take place on November 3 and 7 respectively, while counting of votes for the 243 seats is slated for November 10.