Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Naresh Yadav wins from Mehrauli

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2020, 20:09pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 20:09pm ist

AAP's Naresh Yadav wins against BJP's Kusum Khatri in Mehrauli by a margin of 18,161 votes.

Yadav won the same seats in Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 with a margin of 16,951. 

Mehrauli constituency is located in South  Delhi.

