Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP's Naresh Yadav wins from Mehrauli

AAP's Naresh Yadav wins against BJP's Kusum Khatri in Mehrauli by a margin of 18,161 votes.
Yadav won the same seats in Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 with a margin of 16,951.
Mehrauli constituency is located in South Delhi.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Comments (+)