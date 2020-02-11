Delhi Polls: BJP's Vijender Kumar wins from Rohini

Delhi Election Result 2020: BJP's Vijender Kumar wins from Rohini

  • Feb 11 2020, 19:40pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 19:40pm ist

BJP's Vijender Kumar wins against AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala in Rohini by a margin of 12,648 votes.

Vijender Gupta of BJP won from the same constituency in Delhi Assembly Election in 2014 with a margin of 5,367. 

Rohini constituency is located in North West Delhi.

