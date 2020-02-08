Delhi Polls: Exit Polls give AAP another shot at power

At least ten exit polls on Saturday predicted a return of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, leaving the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) a distant second while Congress appeared to remain in the realm of political irrelevance in the capital's political landscape.

Seven -- ABP News-CVoter, Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat, India News-Neta App, News X-Polstart, Peoples Pulse, TV Bharatvarsh-Cicero and News Nation -- of these polls gave Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP more than 50 seats.

Times Now gave 26 seats for BJP while Sudarshan TV has given BJP 24-28 seats. While some polls gave Congress nothing, others gave 0-4 seats for the party, which ruled Delhi uninterrupted for 15 years till 2013.

The exit polls indicated that the BJP's high-octane campaign rhetoric on nationalism with an aim of polarisation did not have much impact.

In 2015 polls, AAP won 67 seats while BJP won the rest three seats. Congress could not win a single seat in 2015.

While the BJP won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi grabbing 56.56% of the votes, AAP has reversed its misfortune in the 2019 polls when it was relegated to the third position. The exit polls also indicated that the Congress could not capitalise on its Lok Sabha poll performance when it had come second in five of the seven seats.

The ABP News C-Voter exit poll gave AAP 49 to 63 seats while BJP is predicted to garner 5 -19 seats and Congress 0-4 seats.

According to the Republic-Jan Ki Baat poll, AAP could win 48-61 seats while BJP may win 9-21 seats and Congress may win one seat.

Times Now-IPSOS poll showed that AAP will be winning 44 seats while BJP could win the rest 26 seats.