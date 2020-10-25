High time to kill the demon-type Nitish government after Durga Puja: Tejashwi Yadav

The Mahagatbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday tore Nitish Kumar to shreds on the issue of “establishment of rule of law” and “good governance”.

“Show me one police station in Bihar where there is no corruption. Show me one government office in your State ‘jahan bina chadhawa chadhaye aapka kaam hota hai’ (where your work will be done without greasing the palms of the official). If despite ruling for 15 years, you have neither tackled the issue of corruption, nor created job avenues for the unemployed youth, then it’s better that you are sent packing this election,” Tejashwi blasted Nitish, in his characteristic attack on the NDA Chief Ministerial nominee.

Tejashwi, who is drawing a huge crowd, even better than Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three rallies on Friday, has suddenly turned the tables upside down by taking up local issues through which the young RJD leader has struck an emotional chord with the ‘naujawan’ and the ‘kisan’ (youth and farmers).

“Neither the farmers are getting minimum support price, nor the unemployed youths are getting jobs. It’s high time to kill the demon-type Nitish government after Durga Puja and ensure a new Bihar with a new regime,” said Tejashwi, while campaigning on Sunday for the Congress candidate Amresh Kumar in Lakhisarai and the RJD nominee Prahlad Yadav from Suryagarha.

The mad rush among the public to see a glimpse of Tejashwi was so much that they broke the barricade when the RJD leader was walking towards his helicopter after the rally. The para-military force had to use a baton to control the crowd.