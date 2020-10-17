Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections

Mahagathbandhan has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders were present when the manifesto was released.

Patna: Mahagathbandhan releases its manifesto for the upcoming #BiharElections RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala & Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders are also present. pic.twitter.com/kDIPpUNCG3 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

"Bihar has a double engine government. Nitish Kumar has been governing the state for the last 15 years but it has not been accorded the special category status yet. Donald Trump will not come and accord that," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

