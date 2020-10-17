Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto for Bihar elections

Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections

Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar over special category status for Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Trump will not come and accord that"

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 17 2020, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 09:37 ist
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Mahagathbandhan has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. 

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders were present when the manifesto was released.

"Bihar has a double engine government. Nitish Kumar has been governing the state for the last 15 years but it has not been accorded the special category status yet. Donald Trump will not come and accord that," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. 

More to follow...

