Message of Delhi election results will go across India: Akhilesh Yadav

While speaking to ANI in the national capital during Delhi election results counting process, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav spoke on counting. He said, “The message of Delhi election result will go across the country. People have voted for development and progress.” “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is failing in its attempts of hatred politics,” Akhilesh added.
