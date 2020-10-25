NDA to win Bihar 2020 Assembly elections, BJP to bag maximum seats: ABP-CVoter opinion poll

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to win the 2020 Bihar elections by a considerable margin, according to an opinion poll conducted by the ABP-CVoter less than a week before the 2020 Assembly elections in the state.



Grand alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and several others may not be able to compete with the incumbent party, as the ABP-CVoter projected a 135-159 seat-win for the NDA. Within the 243-member assembly, the alliance of the opposition parties may obtain 77-98 seats, as per the poll.

The poll calculated a 43 per cent vote share for the NDA, 35 per cent for the Grand Alliance and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party may bank 4 per cent vote share and 18 per cent in other accounts.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will secure a major chunk of the seats, at 73 to 81, according to the poll data. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leading the JD(U), may get 59 to 67 seats and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) can get three to seven seats, as per the opinion poll.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) may manage to win single-digit seats, ranging from zero to four, while the RJD can get 56 to 64 in the Grand Alliance with the Congress obtaining 12 to 20 seats.