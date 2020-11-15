Nitish Kumar named Bihar Chief Minister

Nitish Kumar named NDA leader, to take oath as Bihar CM on Monday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 15 2020, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 14:32 ist
Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI

The NDA in Bihar on Sunday unanimously elected Nitish Kumar as its leader in the state legislature, paving the way for his return as Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.

Follow latest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election here

According to sources in the ruling coalition, an announcement to the effect was made at 1, Anney Marr, the Chief Ministers official residence, by senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who had flown down for the occasion. The sources also said that senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has been chosen the leader of the legislature party and is likely to return as Deputy CM while Tarkishore Prasad, the MLA from Katihar, has been elected as the partys leader in the state assembly.

Kumar is expected to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan staking claim for formation of the new government and is likely to take oath on Monday. 

 

 

 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar
Nitish Kumar
BJP
JD(U)
NDA

What's Brewing

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

Wood sculptors lost in jungle of uncertainty

Wood sculptors lost in jungle of uncertainty

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

DH Toon | As Modi 'wave' arrives, Oppn boat sinks

DH Toon | As Modi 'wave' arrives, Oppn boat sinks

Rome tracks down man behind graffiti. It's not Banksy.

Rome tracks down man behind graffiti. It's not Banksy.

US Election: Goodbye, golden goose

US Election: Goodbye, golden goose

Athens reopened mosque after a century, then came Covid

Athens reopened mosque after a century, then came Covid

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

 