Watch: AAP supporters mock BJP's Manoj Tiwari by singing new 'version' of 'Rinkiya ke papa'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters celebrated outside party office in Delhi on February 11. They celebrated by singing famous single of CM Kejriwal's BJP rival for Delhi elections. The early trends showed party leads in recently-concluded Delhi assembly elections. Some AAP supporters mocked at Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari and sang their own version of 'Rinkiya ke papa'.
