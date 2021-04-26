Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Algapur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Algapur Assembly Constituency (AC No 8) in Hailakandi district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Algapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, All India United Democratic Front candidate Nizam Uddin Choudhury won Algapur constituency seat by a margin of 15% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kaushik Rai by 17,754 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Algapur assembly constituency.