Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Algapur Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Apr 26 2021
  • Apr 26 2021, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 16:11 ist

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Algapur Assembly Constituency (AC No 8) in Hailakandi district went to polls on April 1, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Algapur Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, All India United Democratic Front candidate Nizam Uddin Choudhury won Algapur constituency seat by a margin of 15% beating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kaushik Rai by 17,754 votes.

