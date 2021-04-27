Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Gauhati East Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Gauhati East Assembly Constituency (AC No 53) in Kamrup Metropolitan district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Gauhati East Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Siddhartha Bhattacharya won Gauhati East constituency seat by a margin of 60% beating Indian National Congress candidate Bobbeeta Sharma by 96,637 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Gauhati East assembly constituency.