Assam Assembly elections results: BJP still undecided on CM, allies lose seats

Several elected MLAs in Assam met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma seperately on Monday as the speculation over who would be the next chief minister continued.

MLAs known to be loyalists of Sarma met him in the morning while Sonowal reportedly called several others to his official residence in the afternoon. "We are waiting for the high command's decision. Sonowal has been tirelessly working for the state and at the same time Sarma is a deserving CM candidate," Numal Momin, MLA from Diphu told reporters after meeting Sarma.

Five MLAs from Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, who also met Sarma, said they were in favour of him becoming CM. BJP in-charge of Assam, Baijayanta Panda, also met Sarma in the morning.

"It is because of Sarma's campaign, I got at least 10,000 votes more this time. So I came to thank him," senior leader and MLA from Bihali, Ranjit Dutta said.

BJP's state unit president, Ranjeet Kumar Dass told reporters on Monday that the Parliamentary Board headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take a decision soon after talking to all stakeholders.

Sonowal, who remained silent on the CM issue, said in a statement in the evening that the people voted for the BJP led alliance because of its performance since 2016. "This includes our development, unrelenting fight against corruption, initiatives to strengthen peace and harmony and committed efforts of the government to safeguard the identity and existence of the Assamese people from the influx which had significantly altered the demography of the state, especially lower Assam," it said.

BJP and its allies won 75 of 126 seats, which was 11 seats less than 2016. BJP retained its 2016 tally of 60 seats but its ally AGP lost five seats, from 14 in 2016 to 9 this time. Its new ally in Bodoland, UPPL won six of the eight seats it contested.

BJP's ally in 2016, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) had won all 12 seats, but this time it was part of the Congress-led grand alliance. This time, the BPF managed to win only four seats.

The Congress' tally increased from 26 in 2016 to 29 this time, while Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF increased its count to 16, three more than they won in 2016.

Key Statistics:

VOTE SHARE IN ASSAM







Party 2016 vote share 2021 vote share BJP 29.51% 33.20% AGP 8.14% 7.90% BPF 3.94% 3.40% INC 30.96% 29.70% AIUDF 13.05% 9.30%

SEATS: 2016 vs 2021