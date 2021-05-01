Assam Polls 2021: Constituency-wise Results Live

Assam Election Result 2021: Constituency-wise live data, party-wise performance, winners and losers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 01 2021, 00:44 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 10:56 ist
Officials wait to undergo Covid-19 testing on the eve of counting day of Assam Assembly Polls, in Tezpur. Credit: PTI Photo

The high-pitched battle for Assam Assembly elections 2021 took place as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country. Here's the constituency-wise results for Assam assembly elections. 

Assam Election Result 2021 Constituency-wise Live dataAC Name
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Ratabari constituency, click here👉Ratabari
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Patharkandi constituency, click here👉Patharkandi
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Karimganj North constituency, click here👉Karimganj North
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Karimganj South constituency, click here👉Karimganj South
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Badarpur constituency, click here👉Badarpur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Hailakandi constituency, click here👉Hailakandi
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Katlicherra constituency, click here👉Katlicherra
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Algapur constituency, click here👉Algapur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Silchar constituency, click here👉Silchar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sonai constituency, click here👉Sonai
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dholai constituency, click here👉Dholai
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Udharbond constituency, click here👉Udharbond
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Lakhipur constituency, click here👉Lakhipur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Barkhola constituency, click here👉Barkhola
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Katigorah constituency, click here👉Katigorah
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Haflong constituency, click here👉Haflong
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bokajan constituency, click here👉Bokajan
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Howraghat constituency, click here👉Howraghat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Diphu constituency, click here👉Diphu
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Baithalangso constituency, click here👉Baithalangso
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Mankachar constituency, click here👉Mankachar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Salmara South constituency, click here👉Salmara South
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dhubri constituency, click here👉Dhubri
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Gauripur constituency, click here👉Gauripur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Golakganj constituency, click here👉Golakganj
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bilasipara West constituency, click here👉Bilasipara West
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bilasipara East constituency, click here👉Bilasipara East
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Gossaigaon constituency, click here👉Gossaigaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Kokrajhar West constituency, click here👉Kokrajhar West
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Kokrajhar East constituency, click here👉Kokrajhar East
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sidli constituency, click here👉Sidli
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bongaigaon constituency, click here👉Bongaigaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bijni constituency, click here👉Bijni
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Abhayapuri North constituency, click here👉Abhayapuri North
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Abhayapuri South constituency, click here👉Abhayapuri South
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dudhnai constituency, click here👉Dudhnai
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Goalpara East constituency, click here👉Goalpara East
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Goalpara West constituency, click here👉Goalpara West
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jaleswar constituency, click here👉Jaleswar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sorbhog constituency, click here👉Sorbhog
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bhabanipur constituency, click here👉Bhabanipur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Patacharkuchi constituency, click here👉Patacharkuchi
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Barpeta constituency, click here👉Barpeta
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jania constituency, click here👉Jania
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Baghbar constituency, click here👉Baghbar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sarukhetri constituency, click here👉Sarukhetri
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Chenga constituency, click here👉Chenga
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Boko Sc constituency, click here👉Boko Sc
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Chaygaon constituency, click here👉Chaygaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Palasbari constituency, click here👉Palasbari
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jalukbari constituency, click here👉Jalukbari
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dispur constituency, click here👉Dispur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Gauhati East constituency, click here👉Gauhati East
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Gauhati West constituency, click here👉Gauhati West
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Hajo constituency, click here👉Hajo
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Kamalpur constituency, click here👉Kamalpur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Rangia constituency, click here👉Rangia
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Tamulpur constituency, click here👉Tamulpur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Nalbari constituency, click here👉Nalbari
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Barkhetry constituency, click here👉Barkhetry
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dharmapur constituency, click here👉Dharmapur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Barama constituency, click here👉Barama
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Chapaguri constituency, click here👉Chapaguri
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Panery constituency, click here👉Panery
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Kalaigaon constituency, click here👉Kalaigaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sipajhar constituency, click here👉Sipajhar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Mangaldoi constituency, click here👉Mangaldoi
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dalgaon constituency, click here👉Dalgaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Udalguri constituency, click here👉Udalguri
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Majbat constituency, click here👉Majbat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dhekiajuli constituency, click here👉Dhekiajuli
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Barchalla constituency, click here👉Barchalla
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Tezpur constituency, click here👉Tezpur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Rangapara constituency, click here👉Rangapara
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sootea constituency, click here👉Sootea
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Biswanath constituency, click here👉Biswanath
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Behali constituency, click here👉Behali
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Gohpur constituency, click here👉Gohpur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jagiroad constituency, click here👉Jagiroad
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Marigaon constituency, click here👉Marigaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Laharighat constituency, click here👉Laharighat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Raha constituency, click here👉Raha
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dhing constituency, click here👉Dhing
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Batadroba constituency, click here👉Batadroba
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Rupohihat constituency, click here👉Rupohihat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Nowgong constituency, click here👉Nowgong
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Barhampur constituency, click here👉Barhampur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Samaguri constituency, click here👉Samaguri
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Kaliabor constituency, click here👉Kaliabor
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jamunamukh constituency, click here👉Jamunamukh
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Hojai constituency, click here👉Hojai
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Lumding constituency, click here👉Lumding
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bokakhat constituency, click here👉Bokakhat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sarupathar constituency, click here👉Sarupathar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Golaghat constituency, click here👉Golaghat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Khumtai constituency, click here👉Khumtai
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dergaon constituency, click here👉Dergaon
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jorhat constituency, click here👉Jorhat
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Majuli constituency, click here👉Majuli
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Titabar constituency, click here👉Titabar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Mariani constituency, click here👉Mariani
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Teok constituency, click here👉Teok
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Amguri constituency, click here👉Amguri
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Nazira constituency, click here👉Nazira
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Mahmara constituency, click here👉Mahmara
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sonari constituency, click here👉Sonari
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Thowra constituency, click here👉Thowra
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sibsagar constituency, click here👉Sibsagar
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Bihpuria constituency, click here👉Bihpuria
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Naoboicha constituency, click here👉Naoboicha
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Lakhimpur constituency, click here👉Lakhimpur
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dhakuakhana constituency, click here👉Dhakuakhana
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dhemaji constituency, click here👉Dhemaji
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Jonai constituency, click here👉Jonai
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Moran constituency, click here👉Moran
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Dibrugarh constituency, click here👉Dibrugarh
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Lahowal constituency, click here👉Lahowal
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Duliajan constituency, click here👉Duliajan
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Tingkhong constituency, click here👉Tingkhong
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Chabua constituency, click here👉Chabua
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Naharkatia constituency, click here👉Naharkatia
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Tinsukia constituency, click here👉Tinsukia
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Digboi constituency, click here👉Digboi
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Margherita constituency, click here👉Margherita
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Doom Dooma constituency, click here👉Doom Dooma
To know the Assam election 2021 result for Sadiya constituency, click here👉Sadiya
  

 

