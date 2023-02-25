Campaigning ends for Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland, polling on February 27

Campaigning for Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland concluded on Saturday with political parties making their last-ditch effort to woo voters with promises of development and permanent peace.

Polling will be conducted on Monday.

Both Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly have 60 members each but elections will be conducted for 59 seats each in both states. In Nagaland, one BJP candidate was declared winner uncontested as his opponents withdrew their nominations while in Meghalaya, elections for Sohiong Assembly constituency were postponed following the death of HDR Lyngdoh, a candidate of the United Democratic Party recently.

Also read | PM Modi gifts Meghalaya stoles, Nagaland shawls to German Chancellor

In Nagaland, a little over 13 lakh voters will cast their votes to decide the fate of 183 candidates while in Meghalaya 21.61 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in 3,419 polling stations. There are 375 candidates in the fray in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya CM and President of National People's Party (NPP) Conrad K Sangma on Saturday urged voters to think about the future of the state in the next five years while casting their votes on Monday. The NPP is contesting in 57 seats with a target of absolute majority. The Trinamool Congress led by former CM and Charlse Pyngrope, the former Assembly Speaker, however, exuded confidence about wresting power from NPP and giving TMC its first government outside Bengal. BJP and Congress are contesting in all 60 seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP), contesting 46 seats, is another regional party that may make a difference in a few seats. The UDP won six seats in the 2018 polls.

In Nagaland, BJP and NDPP, a regional party are contesting the elections on a 20:40 seat-sharing arrangement with a target to retain power for the second term. The Naga People's Front and Congress are contesting in 22 and 23 seats respectively.