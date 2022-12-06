Gujarat Election: Anjar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Anjar constituency (AC no.4) in Kachchh (SC) district went to polls on December 1, 2025. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Anjar is a legislative assembly constituency in Kachchh (SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Anjar constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Ahir Vasanbhai Gopalbhai won Anjar Assembly constituency seat after securing 75331 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate V. K. Humbal by a margin of 11313 votes.

In 2017, Anjar constituency had 229528 voters, including 118549 males and 110979 females.

The Anjar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.06% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

