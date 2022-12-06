Gujarat Election: Bhavnagar Rural Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Bhavnagar Rural constituency (AC no.103) in Bhavnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2065. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Bhavnagar Rural is a legislative assembly constituency in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Bhavnagar Rural constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Parsottambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki won Bhavnagar Rural Assembly constituency seat after securing 89555 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kantibhai Tapubhai Chauhan by a margin of 30993 votes. In 2017, Bhavnagar Rural constituency had 258637 voters, including 135689 males and 122948 females. The Bhavnagar Rural assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 54.88% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.