In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Chanasma constituency (AC no.17) in Patan district went to polls on December 5, 2032. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Chanasma is a legislative assembly constituency in Patan district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor won Chanasma Assembly constituency seat after securing 73771 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Desai Raghubhai Merajbhai by a margin of 8234 votes.

In 2017, Chanasma constituency had 259534 voters, including 134978 males and 124556 females.

The Chanasma assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 40.911% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.



