Gujarat Election: Chhota Udaipur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Chhota Udaipur constituency (AC no.137) in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2103. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Chhota Udaipur is a legislative assembly constituency in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Mohansinh Chhotubhai Rathava won Chhota Udaipur Assembly constituency seat after securing 75141 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa by a margin of 1093 votes.

In 2017, Chhota Udaipur constituency had 241916 voters, including 124728 males and 117186 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.

The Chhota Udaipur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 45.696% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

