In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Daskroi constituency (AC no.57) in Kheda district went to polls on December 5, 2072. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Daskroi is a legislative assembly constituency in Kheda district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Babubhai Jamnadas Patel won Daskroi Assembly constituency seat after securing 127432 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Pankajbhai Chimanbhai by a margin of 45065 votes. In 2017, Daskroi constituency had 311615 voters, including 163371 males and 148243 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter. The Daskroi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 56.572 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.