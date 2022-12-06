Gujarat Election: Dholka Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dholka constituency (AC no.58) in Kheda district went to polls on December 5, 2073. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Dholka is a legislative assembly constituency in Kheda district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Dholka constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Bhupendrasinh Manubha Chudasama won Dholka Assembly constituency seat after securing 71530 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Rathod Ashvinbhai Kamsubhai by a margin of 327 votes. In 2017, Dholka constituency had 230940 voters, including 120315 males and 110624 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter. The Dholka assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 44.223 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.