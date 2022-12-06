Gujarat Election: Prantij Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Prantij constituency (AC no.33) in Sabarkantha district went to polls on December 5, 2048. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Prantij is a legislative assembly constituency in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Prantij constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Parmar Gajendrasinh Udesinh won Prantij Assembly constituency seat after securing 83482 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Baraiya Mahendrasinh Kacharsinh (Advocate) by a margin of 2551 votes.

In 2017, Prantij constituency had 237328 voters, including 123018 males and 114309 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.

The Prantij assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 46.522% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.