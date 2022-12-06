Gujarat Election: Savarkundla Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Savarkundla constituency (AC no.97) in Amreli district went to polls on December 1, 2059. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Savarkundla is a legislative assembly constituency in Amreli district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Pratap Dudhat won Savarkundla Assembly constituency seat after securing 66366 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Kamlesh Rasikbhai Kanani by a margin of 8531 votes. In 2017, Savarkundla constituency had 238362 voters, including 124509 males and 113849 females. The constituency also had 4 third gender voters. The Savarkundla assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.014% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.